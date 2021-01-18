 

Eutelsat’s konnect to Provide Connectivity Services to the Post Office Network in Côte d’Ivoire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 12:23  |  65   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) konnect has signed a framework agreement with its distribution partner InterSat to provide connectivity services to the Post Office in Côte d’Ivoire.

The multi-year agreement will enable the connection of circa 170 post offices throughout the country. Furthermore, all 170 post offices will be equipped with konnect Wifi hotspots in white zones, enabling the Post Office to offer broadband solutions to its local customers. In the future, its scope could be expanded to 3,000 parcel-points (‘Point Relais’) throughout the country.

Leveraging the recently operational EUTELSAT KONNECT high-throughput satellite, the roll-out of the service will start in January 2021 over a six-month period.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Baudrier, CEO of Konnect Africa said: “We are privileged to support an institution such as ‘La Poste’ in expanding the scope of its universal service mission. This agreement is the perfect example of how konnect can help both public and private entities in Africa to bridge the digital divide in rural areas. Already providing connectivity to schools, clinics and health centers in several countries, konnect is re-defining connectivity expectations for people who live and work beyond reach of terrestrial networks.”

Jeoffrey Woods, CEO of InterSat stated: “We are very proud to work together with the Post Office of Côte d'Ivoire. This framework project comes in response to the desire of the Ivorian government, particularly with the support of the Post Office of Côte d'Ivoire, to deliver high quality digital services throughout the country to meet the operational needs of its 170 postal offices, but also to ensure the continued roll-out of ubiquitous services to populations living in white areas. Reliable and affordable broadband access has now become a reality.”

Isaac Gnamba Yao, CEO of La Poste, Côte d’Ivoire added: “In addition to its statutory mission of providing a Universal Postal Service for the transport of mail and other related services, the Post Office in Côte d'Ivoire has now added the task of facilitating access to the Internet for rural populations. To achieve this, it has partnered with konnect and InterSat by signing a memorandum of understanding on 22 December 2020. The agreement, which forms part of a public-private partnership, is one more step by the Post Office in Côte d'Ivoire towards the achievement of its ambition to become the "Maison du Citoyen et des Entreprises, Coursier de l'Etat (House of Citizens and Businesses, State Courier [free translation])".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

