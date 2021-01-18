Change of ownership / shares in RIAS A/S
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.01.2021, 12:16 | 34 | 0 |
Rias Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Change of ownership / shares in RIAS
In accordance with the Capital Markets Act section 30, cf. section 38, we can hereby inform that SmallCap Danmark A/S after the sale of shares in RIAS today, owns 34,345 B-shares, corresponding to 14.9% of the share capital and 6.7% of the voting rights in RIAS A/S.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0