- Based on a variety of factors, the global tissue processing systems market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 571 mn by 2030

- Escalating expenditure on healthcare for offering inexpensive and cutting-edge solutions is extrapolated to increase the growth rate of the tissue processing systems market during the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heightening adoption of tissue processing systems across numerous regions owing to the rising awareness among a substantial chunk of the populace may serve as a prominent growth pillar for the tissue processing systems market across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The growing number of cancer cases around the world and a notable rise in lifestyle diseases may bring tremendous opportunities for the tissue processing systems market.

Tissue processing is a process used for preparing tissues for microscopic analysis by placing them in a solid medium. This processing assists in providing very thin and good quality slices mounted on glass slides. Once the tissue is fixed properly, it goes through a process involving steps such as infiltration, dehydration, and clearing.

After a brief study on all the aspects by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts, they conclude that the global tissue processing systems market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The tissue processing systems market stood at US$ 318.5 mn in 2019 and is expected to surpass US$ 571 mn by 2030.

The escalating demand for tissue processors for various tissue graft forms in neurosurgery and orthopedics is helping in propelling the growth prospects of the tissue processing systems market. Furthermore, the expanding life sciences sector may also prove to be a vital growth factor for the tissue processing systems market.

The analysts involved in the analysis of the global tissue processing systems market highlight the prominent growth factors. Some of the growth aspects associated with the growth of the tissue processing systems market is advancements in gene sequencing, tissue engineering, imaging technology, and others. Furthermore, the analysts shed light on the role of the research and development activities in molding the growth of the tissue processing systems market.