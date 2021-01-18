 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions

− Karla Lewis appointed to Board of Directors and promoted to President
− Arthur Ajemyan promoted to Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
− David Hannah retiring from Board of Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla R. Lewis has been promoted to President and appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors consistent with the Board’s executive leadership succession plan.

Mark Kaminski, Chairman of the Board of Reliance, commented, “The promotion of Karla Lewis to President as well as her appointment to the Board marks another important step in the Reliance Board of Directors’ strategic, deliberate and well-executed long-term succession plan. Karla has been at the center of Reliance’s extremely well executed growth strategy and her knowledge of both Reliance and the larger metals service center industry is extraordinary. Reliance remains the leading global diversified metal solutions provider as well as the largest metals service center company in North America, and Karla’s promotion and appointment to the Board enhances our ability to continue to drive Reliance’s growth and profitability and generate industry leading returns for our stockholders.”

Prior to being named President, Mrs. Lewis served as our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mrs. Lewis joined Reliance in 1992 as Corporate Controller and has held various positions of increasing responsibility since then including serving as Chief Financial Officer since 1999. She was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2000, Executive Vice President in 2002 and Senior Executive Vice President in 2015.

As President, Mrs. Lewis will have general responsibility for management of the operations of the corporation. Mrs. Lewis assumed the duties of President on January 15, 2021. Her term as a director also took effect on January 15, 2021, and will expire at Reliance’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. 

"I congratulate Karla on her well-deserved promotion and appointment to the Board," said Jim Hoffman, Reliance’s Chief Executive Officer. "Karla has demonstrated excellent judgment and leadership in each role she has held since joining Reliance in 1992. Karla’s unique abilities and talents have earned her the respect of our employees and shareholders. Karla’s promotion to President recognizes her significant contributions to Reliance and will allow her to broaden her knowledge of Reliance’s field operations and increase the diversity of her experience. I look forward to continuing to work with Karla in both the C-Suite as well as the boardroom."

