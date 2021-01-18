Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is excited to announce that it has signed Samsung to an integrated sponsorship deal, leveraging Enthusiast Gaming’s media, content, esports and entertainment platforms. The multi-platform sponsorship will utilize the breadth of Enthusiast Gaming’s reach in the coveted Gen Z and Millennial demographics, to help drive awareness and market share for Samsung’s gaming focused computing components and accessories.

The sponsorship activation will be rolled out across Enthusiast Gaming’s entire platform including:

Product placement and promotional activity with team influencers and brand ambassadors, including during live streamed content,

Luminosity Gaming team sponsorship, including logo placements on team jerseys and at various entertainment activations,

Custom content integrations within certain Enthusiast media Web and You Tube properties,

Logo placement on social media channels,

Display media advertising across Enthusiast media channels,

Sponsorship of 2021 EGLX event

“We are thrilled to announce Samsung as an Enthusiast gaming partner and to work with them across our suite of integrated media, esports and entertainment assets to create awareness and drive share for their leading PC offerings, exclusively designed for gamers," commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “It is an honour to work with Samsung, a global leader in electronics, and to have their logo on our Luminosity jerseys.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.