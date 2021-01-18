 

DSP Group Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on February 4th, 2021 before market opens. The company would like to invite you to participate in a conference call at 8:30AM ET. DSP Group’s management team will comment on the financial results and press release and be available to answer questions.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing +16467413167 (domestic US) or +44 (0) 2071 928338 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time. The password is 4996754. A replay of the conference call will be available for a week following the call. To listen to the session, please dial +1 (917) 677-7532, domestically or +44 (0) 3333009785, internationally and enter the company access code: 4996754

The call will be available as a live Webcast on the Investor Relations section of DSP Group’s website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4wohuk4f

Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com), a password protected event management website.     

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com


07.01.21
DSP Group Unveils DBM10 Low-Power Edge AI/ML SoC with Dedicated Neural Network Inference Processor
04.01.21
DSP Group to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference