 

Patricia Martinez Appointed Enerflex’s Chief Energy Transition Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or “the Company” or “we” or “our”) announces the appointment of Patricia Martinez to the role of Chief Energy Transition Officer. Patricia is currently Enerflex’s President, Latin America and she will retain that role. A re-designed Latin American management team will provide Patricia the opportunity to add the exciting field of Energy Transition to her regional operating responsibilities. As Chief Energy Transition Officer, Patricia and her new team will be responsible for driving Enerflex’s global strategy in the Energy Transition space, focused on delivering low-carbon energy solutions and positioning Enerflex for long-term success.

Enerflex is uniquely poised to serve the Energy Transition in a number of ways and is already working closely with core Oil and Gas client partners as they strive to lower their GHG emissions, including projects related to carbon capture, flare gas to power, and electrification of compression and gas processing solutions. A prime example of this electrification effort is Enerflex’s supply of a fully modularized, all-electric 300 MMSCFD gas plant in 2020 to process rich gas to be used for national and local power generation.

The Company has a long history, stretching back to the 1990s, of manufacturing and servicing equipment used in renewable natural gas (RNG), hydrogen manufacture, carbon capture utilization and storage, and biogas processing.

President and CEO Marc Rossiter stated, “Now is the time for Enerflex to apply strategic resources to extend our core competency of technical excellence in all aspects of modularized energy systems from hydrocarbon markets to new energy markets—Patricia’s innovative mindset and her ability to challenge traditional markets makes her the ideal candidate to lead this effort.”

Patricia joined Enerflex in 2014 following its acquisition of Axip Energy Services’ assets. Prior thereto, Patricia worked in roles of increasing responsibility and scope at Shell U.S. and Conoco Argentina, and she recently joined the board of Orocobre Limited, a global lithium producer. Patricia has been a thought leader within Enerflex on all matters related to the Energy Transition.

About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

     
Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali
President & CEO Senior Vice President & CFO Director, Strategy, Risk & IR
Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel: 403.717.4953

Enerflex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patricia Martinez Appointed Enerflex’s Chief Energy Transition Officer CALGARY, ALBERTA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or “the Company” or “we” or “our”) announces the appointment of Patricia Martinez to the role of Chief Energy Transition Officer. Patricia is currently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board