PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Robit Plc Shareholders’ Nomination Committee has prepared proposals on the Members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Number and Election of Board Members



The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that six (6) Members will be elected to the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes Kim Gran, Mammu Kaario, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä, Kalle Reponen and Harri Sjöholm to the Annual General Meeting to be re-elected as the Members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Information on the proposed persons relevant to the work of the Board of Directors are available on the Company’s website.

All nominees have given their consent to their election and are independent of the Company and its significant shareholders, except for Harri Sjöholm, who is dependent on the Company and a major shareholder. Harri Sjöholm is a major shareholder in Five Alliance Oy, which holds 26.86 percent of Robit Plc’s shares.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 45,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the Company withholds and pays to the tax authorities. The annual remuneration of a Member of the Board of Directors is EUR 30,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the Company withholds and pays to the tax authorities.

In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes that the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid for Board and Committee meetings a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting attended by them. In addition, travel, accommodation, and other expenses are reimbursed.

The annual remuneration for the entire term of office will be paid to the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2021. The shares that form part of the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board and to the Board Members can be new shares issued by the Company or shares acquired thereby pursuant to an authorization provided to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration will pay the applicable transfer tax.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

The following persons serve on the shareholders’ Nomination Committee: Timo Sallinen, Head of Listed Securities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm, Chairman, Five Alliance Oy, Tuomas Virtala, CEO, Asset Management, OP Financial Group, and Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, as the other members.



ROBIT PLC

Harri Sjöholm

Chairman of the Board

Further information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board

+358 40 062 2092

harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

