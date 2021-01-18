 

PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE            18 JANUARY 2021 AT 2.00 PM
                     
PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Robit Plc Shareholders’ Nomination Committee has prepared proposals on the Members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Number and Election of Board Members

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that six (6) Members will be elected to the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes Kim Gran, Mammu Kaario, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä, Kalle Reponen and Harri Sjöholm to the Annual General Meeting to be re-elected as the Members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Information on the proposed persons relevant to the work of the Board of Directors are available on the Company’s website.

All nominees have given their consent to their election and are independent of the Company and its significant shareholders, except for Harri Sjöholm, who is dependent on the Company and a major shareholder. Harri Sjöholm is a major shareholder in Five Alliance Oy, which holds 26.86 percent of Robit Plc’s shares.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 45,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the Company withholds and pays to the tax authorities. The annual remuneration of a Member of the Board of Directors is EUR 30,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the Company withholds and pays to the tax authorities.

In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes that the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid for Board and Committee meetings a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting attended by them. In addition, travel, accommodation, and other expenses are reimbursed.

The annual remuneration for the entire term of office will be paid to the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2021. The shares that form part of the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board and to the Board Members can be new shares issued by the Company or shares acquired thereby pursuant to an authorization provided to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration will pay the applicable transfer tax.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

The following persons serve on the shareholders’ Nomination Committee: Timo Sallinen, Head of Listed Securities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm, Chairman, Five Alliance Oy, Tuomas Virtala, CEO, Asset Management, OP Financial Group, and Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, as the other members.

ROBIT PLC
Harri Sjöholm
Chairman of the Board

Further information:
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board
+358 40 062 2092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in underground and surface mining, construction, geotechnical and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has own sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com. 


Robit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021 ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE            18 JANUARY 2021 AT 2.00 PM                      PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021 Robit Plc Shareholders’ Nomination Committee has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
22.12.20
GEORGE APOSTOLOPOULOS APPOINTED SALES DIRECTOR OF ROBIT