 

Gran Colombia Provides Details of February 1, 2021 Gold Notes Repayment; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on February 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the details for the forthcoming quarterly repayment of its 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2024 (the “Gold Notes”) (TSX: GCM.NT.U) as follows:

Payment date: February 1, 2021
Record date: January 25, 2021
Cash payment amount: Approximately US$0.11958030 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding representing an amortization payment of the principal amount of approximately US$0.08128079 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes and a gold premium of approximately US$0.03829951 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes. Based on the London P.M. Fix on January 15, 2021 of US$1,839.00 per ounce, the aggregate amount of the cash payments on the Payment Date will be US$4,248,090, of which US$2,887,500 will be applied to reduce the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes issued and outstanding and the balance represents the Gold Premium.
Principal amount issued
and outstanding: 		As of today’s date, there is a total of US$35,525,000 principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding. After this quarterly repayment, the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes will be reduced to US$32,637,500.

Monthly Dividend Declaration

Gran Colombia also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.

On January 12, 2021, OTC Market Groups Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) announced that Gran Colombia has been added to the OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV) which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 53.5% of Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF), a Canadian mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia, currently in the process of being spun out to ESV Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ESV.H) together with an approximately 18% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gran Colombia Provides Details of February 1, 2021 Gold Notes Repayment; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on February 15, 2021 TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the details for the forthcoming quarterly repayment of its 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2024 (the “Gold Notes”) (TSX: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board