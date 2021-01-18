 

Mesa Air Group Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on February 9 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayfjv9i9). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31st, 2020, Mesa has a fleet of 161 aircraft with approximately 420 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
investor@mesa-air.com

Media
Matthew Harris
media@mesa-air.com

 


