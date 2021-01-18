--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationPonte San Pietro (Bg) - 15.01.2021 - With reference to the Resolution approvedon November 12th 2020 by the Bondholders' Meeting "Fonderie Mario MazzucconiS.p.A. - Fixed Rate 6.5% - 2018/2023 ", ISIN: IT0005320756 (the" Bond "),Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. announces that the condition for the definitiveapproval of the amendment of the Bond Loan Regulation has been achieved, withreference to the elimination of the Relevant Event relating to thenon-compliancewith the Financial Covenant on the Calculation Dates of 31 December 2020, 31December2021 and 31 December 2022.Copy of the new Bond Loan Regulation "Terms and conditions of the Bonds" isattached.Further inquiry note:Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial OfficerTel. +39 035 4551269Email: edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.comSito internet www.mazzucconi.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10650372/1/MAZZUCCONI_REGOLAMENTO_BOND_AGGIORNATO_bn.pdfissuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.Via Mazzini 10I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)phone: +39 035 4551269FAX: +39 035 4371242mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.comWWW: www.mazzucconi.comISIN: IT0005320756indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4814759OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.

