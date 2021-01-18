EANS-News Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Achievement of the condition for the definitive approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds. - ATTACHMENT
Ponte San Pietro (Bg) - 15.01.2021 - With reference to the Resolution approved
on November 12th 2020 by the Bondholders' Meeting "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi
S.p.A. - Fixed Rate 6.5% - 2018/2023 ", ISIN: IT0005320756 (the" Bond "),
Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. announces that the condition for the definitive
approval of the amendment of the Bond Loan Regulation has been achieved, with
reference to the elimination of the Relevant Event relating to thenon-compliance
with the Financial Covenant on the Calculation Dates of 31 December 2020, 31
December2021 and 31 December 2022.
Copy of the new Bond Loan Regulation "Terms and conditions of the Bonds" is
attached.
Further inquiry note:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email: edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Sito internet www.mazzucconi.com
