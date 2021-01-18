 

Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” Initiative

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today its employees volunteered over 5,000 service hours during a seven-month period in 2020 as part of Cresco’s “Make a Difference” initiative.

Employees from Cresco Labs contributed over 5,000 hours of service as part of Cresco's "Make a Difference" initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in June, 2020 as a public statement in response to the tragic killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many other Black Americans, the team members at Cresco Labs committed to contributing 5,000 hours of service in furtherance of bettering the communities where they live around the country. The team was intent on demonstrating their support and involvement in one of the largest social justice movements in modern history through action. Team members across all parts of the organization committed to volunteer services in 28 cities across eight states, participating in more than 75 volunteer activities that supported over 50 community-based organizations.

“As stewards of the cannabis industry and good corporate citizens of this country, we have an obligation to use our considerable platform to promote progress and support the communities where we work and live. This is fundamental to our vision of being the most important company in the industry and the responsibilities that such a vision requires,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs. “2020 tested our resilience as a nation and shaped our humanity and culture in such a profound way. Although the global pandemic brought some challenges to volunteering, our team members persevered because corporate social responsibility, volunteerism, community support, and social justice and social equity activism are all built into the fabric of who we are as a company. It is truly incredible that our team members achieved over 5,000 hours of community service in just seven months, and I’m so proud of them for their efforts.”

