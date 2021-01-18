CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL” or “the Company”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment of Ms. Linda A. Cash and Dr. Susana Suarez-Gonzalez to the Board of Directors and the retirement of Ms. Mandy J. Shapansky from the Board of Directors.



Ms. Cash has had a distinguished 36-year career as a senior executive with extensive global manufacturing and operations experience in the automotive industry. Ms. Cash joined Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) in 1984 as an industrial engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility in leadership positions, including Vice President, Manufacturing, Europe and, most recently, Vice President, Global Quality and New Model Launch. Ms. Cash also served as Executive Sponsor of the Ford African Ancestry Network and as a member of Ford's Black Lives Matter Taskforce. Ms. Cash holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She also currently serves on the Advisory Board of Georgia Institute of Technology. Ms. Cash brings to the Board extensive global expertise in manufacturing and operations, engineering, innovation and sustainability, along with a deep understanding of the global markets in which the Company operates.

Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of flavours and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries. Prior to joining IFF, Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez had a 25-year career with Fluor Corporation, a multinational engineering and construction firm, holding various senior leadership roles in human resources and manufacturing and operations, with her last position being Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Centers of Expertise. Born in Canada and of Spanish descent, Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez has a Doctorate in Psychology from the Universidad de Oviedo and an Executive MBA from the IUDE University. She is also a Board member of The Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest human resources association. Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez is a multi-lingual executive who brings to the Board extensive global experience in human resources, succession planning and talent management, and diversity, equity and inclusion, along with broad manufacturing and operations experience, in business sectors in which CCL operates.