BC Craft Supply Co Announces Letter of Intent with Psilocybin Research and Development Company Ava Pathways

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it entered into a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) on January 15, 2021, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ava Pathways Inc. (“Ava Pathways”), from arm’s length parties (the “Acquisition”).



Based in Vancouver, BC, Ava Pathways is an innovative company that is exploring the therapeutic scientific benefits of proprietary formulations, using compounds from mushrooms. Ava Pathways was founded by scientists and researchers focused on neuroplasticity and alternative ways to treat common and debilitating medical conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use disorder, through the use of psychedelic-based treatments. Similar to craft cannabis, both plant-based treatments require a cultivation supply network to create proprietary strains that produce optimal results for the patient or end-user. Ava Pathways brings exceptional access to tested and standardized naturally-derived and synthetic materials which allows for the production of superior psychoactive and non-psychoactive formulations.

BC Craft has been a pioneer in the craft cannabis sector since pre-legalization and continues that mission by acting as a comprehensive solution partner to other plant-based craft companies while advocating on their behalf. Ava Pathways embodies that same compassionate mentality with the end-users well-being in mind. Ava Pathways has over twenty collective years of experience and relationships in strong pre-clinical and clinical experimental programs that aim to provide patient and data-driven treatment through a robust clinical treatment network, which combine holistic and personalized treatment plans, therapy and education. Ava Pathways is headed up by CEO Dr. Lily Aleksandrova, a published expert in the field; Dr. Aleksandrova completed her Ph.D. in Neuroscience at UBC and boasts 10+ years of research experience in neuroscience, pharmacology and clinical research labs investigating novel neuropsychiatric treatments.