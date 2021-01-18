Resverlogix Announces Update Webcast and Conference Call

For those wishing to join the January 28 th event, it is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK .

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Corporation") (TSX:RVX) today announced that on January 28 th , 2021 at 10:00 am MT, it will be hosting a webcast and conference call for the purpose of updating stakeholders regarding three key areas:

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-403-351-0324 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 10 min prior to the scheduled start time.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@resverlogix.com

Phone: 403-254-9252

Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the anticipated completion of a private placement, BETonMACE2, a COVID-19 trial, partnering and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease, other orphan diseases and COVID-19. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.