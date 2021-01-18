Infosys Accredited with Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

As a qualified Google Cloud partner, Infosys has showcased technicalproficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven successin specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data andanalytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt/overview.html) , together with AIcapabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes,and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud native digital transformationfor enterprises."Businesses across virtually all segments and industries are looking for ways todrive more insights and value from their data," said Nina Harding, Chief ofGlobal Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud . "In achieving thisSpecialization, Infosys has demonstrated the highest level of expertise helpingcustomers implement data-driven strategies with Google Cloud's data andanalytics products and capabilities."Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Head Global Services - Data and Analyticsat Infosys said, "Achieving the Google Cloud Partner Specialization is a keymilestone in the journey of Infosys Data and Analytics capabilities. Meeting therequisite standards further strengthens the Infosys Cobalt proposition on GoogleCloud. Infosys being an accredited partner provides delivery assurance oncomplex Google Cloud implementations along with Google Cloud-native acceleratorsand offers time-to-market advantage for Enterprises."To know more about Infosys data and analytics offerings on Google Cloud, pleasevisit - https://www.infosys.com/services/data-analytics/offerings/data-analytics-specialization-space.htmlAbout InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With