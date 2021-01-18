 

Infosys Accredited with Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Infosys is among the top global SIs to
have achieved the Partner Specialization from Google Cloud augmenting Infosys
Cobalt capabilities

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been accredited with the Google Cloud (https://cloud.google.com/) Partner
Specialization in the data and analytics space. Infosys achieved this
recognition by successfully demonstrating end-to-end capabilities on Google
Cloud including data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis,
storage, and warehousing on cloud. Infosys is among the top global system
integrators (SI) to be accredited with this specialization.

As a qualified Google Cloud partner, Infosys has showcased technical
proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven success
in specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data and
analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt/overview.html) , together with AI
capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes,
and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud native digital transformation
for enterprises.

"Businesses across virtually all segments and industries are looking for ways to
drive more insights and value from their data," said Nina Harding, Chief of
Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud . "In achieving this
Specialization, Infosys has demonstrated the highest level of expertise helping
customers implement data-driven strategies with Google Cloud's data and
analytics products and capabilities."

Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Head Global Services - Data and Analytics
at Infosys said, "Achieving the Google Cloud Partner Specialization is a key
milestone in the journey of Infosys Data and Analytics capabilities. Meeting the
requisite standards further strengthens the Infosys Cobalt proposition on Google
Cloud. Infosys being an accredited partner provides delivery assurance on
complex Google Cloud implementations along with Google Cloud-native accelerators
and offers time-to-market advantage for Enterprises."

To know more about Infosys data and analytics offerings on Google Cloud, please
visit - https://www.infosys.com/services/data-analytics/offerings/data-analytics
-specialization-space.html

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With
