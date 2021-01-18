 

Blue Matter Announces Acquisition of AIM, a leading European Supply Chain Consulting Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce its acquisition of AIM, a specialized firm providing supply chain consultancy and interim management services to life science companies. AIM specializes in building European supply chain infrastructures for new entrants into Europe.  This acquisition provides a strategic complement to Blue Matter's offerings and enhances its PathfinderSM suite of capabilities, designed to help biopharma companies enter European markets and succeed.

Blue Matter is a strategic consultant to biopharma companies globally. These include emerging companies exploring or expanding in Europe. According to George Schmidt, Blue Matter Managing Partner in London, "We typically lead strategy work, but clients often have specialized needs when it comes to establishing operations in Europe, such as building and running flawless supply chains. AIM directly addresses that need."

AIM's founder, Richard de Bakker added, "Blue Matter and AIM have a long, positive relationship. We often serve the same clients, with needs that intersect the capabilities of both firms. By joining forces, we can boost the value of each firm while providing enhanced services to clients. It will also provide additional opportunities for our consulting team."

Blue Matter's proximity to emerging companies in the US will allow AIM to engage with them earlier, as they decide whether and how to enter Europe. AIM will continue providing consultancy and interim management services to pharmaceutical companies in Europe.

AIM complements Blue Matter's PathfinderSM capabilities. These capabilities span the continuum from evaluating potential markets to maximizing the opportunity once a company has entered Europe. Within PathfinderSM, Blue Matter provides strategic guidance.  It can also serve as a single point of contact for clients, managing the entry process by leveraging an array of partners including legal, regulatory, human resources, and other firms.

The acquisition was finalized on December 31, 2020.  AIM will continue operating under its own brand.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life science industry from offices in North America and Europe.  Its clients include leading biopharmaceutical companies from around the globe.  The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and company levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages.  It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878977/Blue_Matter_Consulting.jpg

 



