20,000m2 artwork GROW by Daan Roosegaarde highlights the beauty of agriculture

Rotterdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Daan Roosegaarde's latest artwork GROW

is an homage to the beauty and importance of agriculture. In the world film

premiere GROW appears as a luminous dreamscape. Red and blue lights wash like

waves over an enormous field surrounded by darkness. GROW is inspired by science

exploring how certain "recipes" of light can improve plants' growth and

resilience.



Most of the time we hardly notice the huge areas of the Earth which are

literally feeding us. GROW highlights the importance of innovation in the

agriculture system: How can cutting-edge light design help plants to grow more

sustainably? How can we make the farmer the hero?







20,000m2 of farmland with leek ( Allium porrum ). You experience the artwork as

'dancing lights' across the huge agricultural field. The light is poetic, and

inspired by photobiology light science technologies which have shown that

certain recipes of blue, red, and ultraviolet light can enhance plant growth and

reduce the use of pesticides by up to 50%.



The film GROW (which can be viewed at https://studioroosegaarde.net/project/grow

) shows the development of this luminous dreamscape and how the beauty of light

can help plants. GROW can be good for nature but also sends hopeful light to

people. It gives a new meaning to the word 'agri-culture' by reframing the

landscape as a living cultural artwork.



GROW is part of the artist-in-residence program of Rabobank. Daan Roosegaarde

and his team of designers and experts developed GROW over two years, informed by

expert knowledge sessions at Studio Roosegaarde, Wageningen University &

Research, Springtij Forum, and the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Wiebe Draijer, Chairman of the Managing Board, Rabobank: "It is really inspiring

to work with an artist like Daan Roosegaarde on how to grow a better world

together."



Artist Daan Roosegaarde: "GROW is the dreamscape which shows the beauty of light

and sustainability. Not as a utopia but as a protopia, improving step by step."



Prof. Dr. Wargent, PhD, Chief Science Officer at BioLumic, world leading expert

in plant photobiology: "The project GROW is a fascinating project and supported

by scientific research which shows specific light recipes can enhance growth and

reduce pesticide use up to 50%."



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422017/Studio_Roosegaarde_GROW.jpg



