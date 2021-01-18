Orion Engineered Carbons Donates $10,000 to Memorial Health System of Ohio for COVID-19 Relief

"This donation exemplifies our support of front-line community health care workers in the fight against COVID-19. We are proud that we can do our part to help provide much needed equipment and technology in the fight against the pandemic," said Corning Painter, chief executive officer of Orion Engineered Carbons.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black with a facility in Belpre, Ohio, today announced that it has donated $10,000 to the Memorial Health Foundation to support the fight against COVID-19 in a region that includes southeastern Ohio and northwestern West Virginia.

In commenting on the funding Jarrett Stull, Executive Director Memorial Health Foundation said, “In three short weeks, our community has come together to raise more than $530,000 to help our local health care system continue the fight against COVID-19 and prepare for a vaccination clinic that will be significant in moving the Mid-Ohio Valley through this virus. Orion’s gift demonstrates the thoughtful leadership this company has to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

The donation is a continuation of Orion’s commitment to supporting the global communities that the company serves as a responsible corporate citizen working towards a sustainable future for all of its stakeholders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

About Memorial Health System

Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit integrated health system lead by a volunteer board of community members committed to providing comprehensive care services that meet the needs of our region. We are comprised of a network of locations and specialties provided by over 3,000 employees that include three hospitals (Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Sistersville General Hospital), outpatient service sites, and provider clinics. Memorial Health System strives to deliver quality care and service with an additional focus on medical education and community service. We invest in the most advanced technologies and treatments today, giving our patients the care that they need, so they can stay close to home.

