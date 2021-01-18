 

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's minority shares

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Stock Exchange Release 18 January 2021 at 03:00 p.m. EET

SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's minority shares

SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH (the "Offeror"), a German limited liability company indirectly wholly owned by SPX FLOW, Inc., ("SPX FLOW"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States, has announced on 15 January 2021 that it will complete the public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG").

The Offeror has informed UTG that through the completion trades concerning the UTG shares tendered in the tender offer, the Offeror has today acquired 55 340 599 UTG shares, resulting in the Offeror holding in total 55 340 599 UTG shares, comprising 97.94% of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in UTG.

The Offeror has notified UTG of the commencement of the redemption right and obligation under Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Companies Act. The Offeror will as soon as practicable initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Companies Act in order to redeem all issued and outstanding shares held by any remaining minority shareholders in UTG.

The Offeror has reserved the right to acquire shares in UTG also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise at a price not exceeding the offer price paid by the Offeror in the tender offer.

Advisers

KPMG Oy Ab acts as financial adviser to the Offeror and SPX FLOW in connection with the Tender Offer. Evli Bank Plc acts as arranger in connection with the Tender Offer. Dittmar & Indrenius Attorneys Ltd. and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP act as legal advisers to the Offeror and SPX FLOW in connection with the Tender Offer.

Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to UTG in connection with the Tender Offer.

In Uusikaupunki January 18, 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Board of Directors

Further Information

Scott Gaffner, VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights, SPX FLOW Inc., Scott.Gaffner@spxflow.com, +1 704-752-4485

