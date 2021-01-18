 

Millrock Reports Assay Results From Drilling and Surface Rock Sampling at West Pogo and Eagle Blocks, 64North Project, Alaska

Highlights

  • Broad, low-grade intrusion-hosted gold mineralization was sampled at the Sunrise prospect, West Pogo block. Continuous rock sampling in a road cut leading to the adjacent Aurora prospect area returned:
        º 93.0 meters @ 0.29 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold including
        º 27.0 meters @ 0.53 g/t gold with a maximum 1.0 meter interval @ 1.89 g/t gold.
  • Partner Resolution minerals indicates its plans to test the new Sunrise prospect with a Rotary Air Blast (“RAB”) drill in March 2021.
  • Drilling of two holes at the Aurora prospect in November / December 2020 did not result in any significant gold intercepts.
  • Trenching and rock sampling completed at the Eagle prospect in late 2020 returned zones of low grade gold mineralization:
        º 12.0 meters @ 0.20 g/t gold including 3.0 meters @ 0.56 g/t gold in Trench ID: 20E1004; and
        º 26.0 meters @ 0.10 g/t Au in Trench ID: 20E1002

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) announces assay results from road cut sampling at the Sunrise prospect, drilling at the Aurora prospect of the West Pogo block, and trenching at the E1 prospect, Eagle block, at the 64North Gold Project, Alaska. 64North is a large project situated near Northern Star’s Pogo Mine. Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML, “Resolution”) is earning an interest in the project by funding exploration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c475439-3a2e-435f ...

Aurora Prospect, West Pogo Block
The final two diamond drill holes (20AU08 and 20AU09) of the 2020 drilling program intersected multiple quartz veins following up on the 7.0 meter-thick quartz vein in hole 20AU07 previously reported. No significant assays were encountered on these last three holes for 2020, despite the technical success. A comprehensive review of the structural data and assays results from the 2020 West Pogo drilling program is underway to determine the next steps for the Aurora, Echo, and Reflection Prospects.

E1 Prospect, Eagle Block
Four trenches totaling 716 meters in length were excavated across the highest priority structures at this prospect. The trenches intersected numerous zones of gold mineralization consistent with intrusion-related-intrusion-hosted style gold mineralization. Trenching and rock sampling completed at the Eagle prospect in late 2020 returned zones of low-grade gold mineralization:

