 

H2O Innovation Builds Momentum, Signing $3.2 M in New Industrial and Wastewater Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce it was awarded the engineering contract on a capital equipment project for the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the US, as well as four new municipal and industrial capital equipment projects. These new contracts, totaling $3.2 M, will bring the Corporation’s Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) sales backlog to $37.1 M.

“Our WTS business has been very active, and their efforts are highlighted by the recent wave of projects we have captured, keeping our WTS backlog very healthy. With our business model, the projects we execute often also lead to opportunities for our other business units down the line”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation.

The Corporation has secured the engineering contract to design two identical reverse osmosis (“RO”) trains, each rated at 2,200 m3/day, for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant located in Texas. Upon successful completion of the engineering work, a purchase order for construction and delivery of the equipment should be issued to the Corporation.

The first project is for an upgrade of the 7,500 m3/day Granbury Wastewater South Plant, in Granbury, Texas. The existing conventional activated sludge plant will be converted to a membrane bioreactor (MBR) facility with biological phosphorus removal. The new equipment builds on the plant’s current infrastructure, reducing the capital cost, and the upgrade is designed using the Corporation’s innovative flexMBR universal membrane system, which reduces lifecycle cost.

The next project awarded to H2O Innovation is for a redesign and replacement of a failing MBR system at a school in the State of Maryland. The Corporation has been selected to make the necessary repairs and improve the durability of the wastewater system using ceramic membranes.

The third project, an exciting first for H2O Innovation, is the award of a demonstration pilot for its novel SILOTM technology at an industrial customer in the Midwest US. The SILOTM platform was developed in-house as a simplified approach to MBR treatment for smaller applications and decentralized treatment facilities where installation costs, ease of operation, and low maintenance are key differentiators.

Seite 1 von 2
H2O Innovation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H2O Innovation Builds Momentum, Signing $3.2 M in New Industrial and Wastewater Contracts QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce it was awarded the engineering contract on a capital equipment project for the largest electric vehicle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
H2O Innovation: Capturing Synergies and Strengthening Strategic Geographies