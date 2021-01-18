H2O Innovation Builds Momentum, Signing $3.2 M in New Industrial and Wastewater Contracts

“Our WTS business has been very active, and their efforts are highlighted by the recent wave of projects we have captured, keeping our WTS backlog very healthy. With our business model, the projects we execute often also lead to opportunities for our other business units down the line”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce it was awarded the engineering contract on a capital equipment project for the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the US, as well as four new municipal and industrial capital equipment projects. These new contracts, totaling $3.2 M, will bring the Corporation’s Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) sales backlog to $37.1 M.

The Corporation has secured the engineering contract to design two identical reverse osmosis (“RO”) trains, each rated at 2,200 m3/day, for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant located in Texas. Upon successful completion of the engineering work, a purchase order for construction and delivery of the equipment should be issued to the Corporation.

The first project is for an upgrade of the 7,500 m3/day Granbury Wastewater South Plant, in Granbury, Texas. The existing conventional activated sludge plant will be converted to a membrane bioreactor (MBR) facility with biological phosphorus removal. The new equipment builds on the plant’s current infrastructure, reducing the capital cost, and the upgrade is designed using the Corporation’s innovative flexMBR universal membrane system, which reduces lifecycle cost.

The next project awarded to H 2 O Innovation is for a redesign and replacement of a failing MBR system at a school in the State of Maryland. The Corporation has been selected to make the necessary repairs and improve the durability of the wastewater system using ceramic membranes.

The third project, an exciting first for H 2 O Innovation, is the award of a demonstration pilot for its novel SILOTM technology at an industrial customer in the Midwest US. The SILOTM platform was developed in-house as a simplified approach to MBR treatment for smaller applications and decentralized treatment facilities where installation costs, ease of operation, and low maintenance are key differentiators.