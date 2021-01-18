 

Winshear Significantly Expands the Coritiri Gold Zone and Initiates Drill Permitting at the Gaban Gold Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) has received gold assay results from an additional 414 channel samples taken in October, November, and December of 2020 at the Gaban Gold Project in south-eastern Peru. Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (“POGB”) at the juncture of the San Gaban and Inambari Rivers, which then drain into the Madre de Dios basin where extensive alluvial gold mining covers an 1,800 square kilometre area (Figure 1). Winshear is investigating Gaban as a potential hard-rock source for the alluvial gold being mined at Madre de Dios and on the Gaban project itself.

Highlights

  • The new sampling has increased the Coritiri anomaly to 2000m x 900m.
    The anomaly remains open along strike to the east and southeast.
  • 17 channel samples returned between 0.5g/t – 11.2g/t Au.
  • Permitting is underway for up to 40 drill sites within the Coritiri target with the intent of drilling in the upcoming field season.
  • The planned drill program will represent the first-ever drilling of this target.

Earlier work by former owners Palamina Corp. identified a prospective northwest-southeast aeromagnetic anomaly coincident with historic gold adits above a stream sediment gold anomaly now known as Winshear’s Coritiri Zone (Figures 2 and 3). Follow up rock and channel sampling by Winshear has confirmed Coritiri as a bedrock source of the alluvial gold in the Piquitiri stream and Yanamayo river (Figure 4).

Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: “Three successive mapping and bedrock sampling campaigns totalling 705 samples, beginning in the fourth quarter 2019 and extending to the fourth quarter 2020, have proven that the Gaban project area is a bedrock source of alluvial gold in local drainages and perhaps for the much larger Madre de Dios goldfield downstream to the north.”

“The third tranche of samples (414) taken in late 2020 and first reported in this press release has served to once again significantly increase the size of the Coritiri bedrock gold anomaly to 2000 metres by 900 metres (Figure 4). The anomaly is still open along strike to the east-southeast.”

“Winshear intends to drill the first holes ever drilled in the Coritiri anomaly in the 2021 field season. The required field work to support the drill permit application by specialists in archaeology, biology, and sociology is complete, and we plan to take baseline air, noise, soil, and water samples as soon as the weather permits. Once we have the baseline measurements, the last major step is to hold a required workshop on our proposed drill program with the San Gaban community.”

