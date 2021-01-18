 

Quantum Announces Appointment of Francis Bellido as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021   

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francis Bellido as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

With its latest successful round of financing, QNC is now implementing its plan, which includes a new generation of leadership at the helm of its operations. “After ensuring a stable interim transition and strategically aligning the Corporation for its next phase, I am pleased to announce that I will be handing over the role of CEO to Mr. Francis Bellido. His extensive experience and his relevant pedigree fit with QNC’s vision and goals to become a market leader of QNRG technologies,” commented Marc Rousseau, who will remain an active member on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bellido spent his career overseeing and leading the development of several organizations in the healthcare industry. He brings strong financial management expertise, deep operating and leadership experience, and a global business perspective, acquired over 30 years of international business in biosciences, healthcare and financial industries. Notably, Mr. Bellido managed a CA$300 million life science investment fund (SGF-Santé) that produced several important and key players in the medical device industry. He has a proven ability to approach technical and scientific issues with a solid business perspective. Mr. Bellido holds a PhD in medical microbiology from the University of Geneva and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Québec at Montreal.

“I am excited to join QNC and lead the corporation through this new growth phase by capitalizing on its cutting-edge patented technology. I look forward to strategically align its intellectual property assets, which converges the IoT universe by exploiting built-in quantum mechanics and its promise to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems across many diverse industries including health care,” commented Francis Bellido.

Pierre Paul Samson, QNC’s Chairman, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Bellido as QNC’s new CEO. By this appointment, we are moving the Corporation forward and also to the next level. His relevant experience and expertise will help propel future development with regards to our miniaturization plans, potentially increase our Intellectual Property portfolio and strategically position a unique commercial offering with prime target markets.”

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer
Tel : 514.887.5469
Email: info@quantumnumberscorp.com

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.


Disclaimer

