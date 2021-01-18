Porch Group to Present at the Northland Capital Markets SPAC Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the Northland Capital Markets SPAC Conference being held virtually on January 19-20, 2021.



Porch management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.