 

Osisko Windfall Infill Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

New Intercepts Include 90.5 g/t Au Over 9.7 Metres in Triple Lynx

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing expansion and definition drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Broken record alert, infill drilling continues to show both the continuity and high-grade nature of Lynx, consistently returning good results on grade and widths as demonstrated by today’s headline hole. We are advancing our work on the deposit at full speed, with over 35 drills active on surface and underground.”

The table below contains resource definition infill intercepts located inside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 46 intercepts in 17 drill holes and 14 wedges.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 90.5 g/t Au over 9.7 meters in OSK-W-20-2252-W7; 59.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2292-W5; 38.4 g/t Au over 5.5 meters in OSK-W-20-2252-W8; 37.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0542A; 32.2 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in OSK-W-20-2243-W6. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor
OSK-W-20-2139-W12 913.0 915.0 2.0 3.96   Lynx_361 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2243-W6 925.2 928.9 3.7 32.2   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 927.2 928.2 1.0 55.2  
OSK-W-20-2252-W7 861.3 866.6 5.3 4.54   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 866.3 866.6 0.3 16.6  
  871.0 876.0 5.0 5.45   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
  900.0 909.7 9.7 90.5 32.3 Lynx_371
 Triple Lynx
including 904.7 905.2 0.5 324 100
and 905.6 906.2 0.6 725 100
  911.2 913.3 2.1 7.79   Lynx_361
 Triple Lynx
including 912.1 912.4 0.3 33.7  
  961.9 964.0 2.1 13.7   Lynx_363
 Triple Lynx
including 962.8 963.1 0.3 75.9  
  987.0 989.3 2.3 3.76   Lynx_364 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2252-W8 877.0 879.0 2.0 4.30   Lynx_371 Triple Lynx
  921.8 924.1 2.3 23.7   Lynx_361
 Triple Lynx
including 922.8 923.4 0.6 62.1  
  967.0 972.5 5.5 38.4   Lynx_363
 Triple Lynx
including 969.6 970.6 1.0 91.7  
and 970.6 971.6 1.0 69.5  
OSK-W-20-2271-W2 1038.0 1040.0 2.0 3.79   Lynx_330 Lynx
OSK-W-20-2275 756.0 758.0 2.0 4.76   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2275-W3 864.7 867.2 2.5 3.68   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2275-W4 933.9 936.2 2.3 3.62   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2280-W3 1039.0 1041.0 2.0 4.33   Lynx_363
 Triple Lynx
including 1039.6 1039.9 0.3 26.3  
  1045.0 1047.0 2.0 4.58   Lynx_363
 Triple Lynx
including 1046.2 1046.5 0.3 28.8  
OSK-W-20-2280-W4 1124.0 1129.0 5.0 7.04   Lynx_370
 Triple Lynx
including 1125.3 1125.8 0.5 30.0  
OSK-W-20-2280-W5 888.7 890.7 2.0 19.2   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 890.1 890.7 0.6 62.3  
OSK-W-20-2283-W1 826.0 828.0 2.0 3.91   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2283-W6 844.8 847.0 2.2 3.62   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 844.8 845.3 0.5 13.0  
OSK-W-20-2292-W5 1039.0 1041.0 2.0 59.5 20.3 Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 1039.4 1039.8 0.4 296 100
OSK-W-20-2292-W6 884.4 886.5 2.1 8.95   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2345 144.2 150.0 5.8 4.23   Lynx_355 Lynx
OSK-W-20-2350 112.5 115.0 2.5 22.9 20.6 Lynx_335
 Lynx
including 113.5 113.9 0.4 115 100
  137.0 139.0 2.0 16.3 15.8 Lynx_355
 Lynx
including 137.5 137.8 0.3 103 100
OSK-W-20-2363 686.0 688.0 2.0 3.82   Lynx_365 Triple Lynx
WST-20-0011 295.4 297.6 2.2 3.66   Lynx SW
 Lynx
including 296.4 297.0 0.6 11.4  
WST-20-0490 114.0 116.1 2.1 28.1 27.7 Lynx_339
 Lynx
including 115.4 115.8 0.4 102 100
  294.3 296.4 2.1 5.57   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 295.7 296.1 0.4 21.7  
WST-20-0498 142.0 144.0 2.0 3.38   Lynx Lynx
WST-20-0503 54.0 56.0 2.0 3.76   Lynx_311 Lynx
WST-20-0505A 280.0 282.0 2.0 3.19   Lynx SW Lynx SW
WST-20-0516 168.0 170.0 2.0 23.8   Lynx_359
 Lynx
including 168.5 169.3 0.8 43.0  
WST-20-0525 159.7 161.8 2.1 10.8   Lynx_359
 Lynx
including 160.3 160.6 0.3 52.7  
WST-20-0536 91.0 93.0 2.0 14.2   Lynx_304
 Lynx
including 91.7 92.1 0.4 66.9  
  98.0 100.0 2.0 13.5   Lynx_304
 Lynx
including 98.6 98.9 0.3 83.8  
  111.0 113.0 2.0 8.90   Lynx_359
 Lynx
including 111.8 112.6 0.8 22.2  
  117.0 119.0 2.0 3.26   Lynx_359 Lynx
WST-20-0537 99.8 101.9 2.1 5.28   Lynx_304 Lynx
WST-20-0542A 46.9 49.1 2.2 30.3   Lynx_303
 Lynx
including 46.9 47.6 0.7 94.0  
  64.3 66.3 2.0 37.1   Lynx_323
 Lynx
including 65.2 66.3 1.1 63.3  
WST-20-0545 95.7 98.0 2.3 18.1   Lynx_304 Lynx
  124.0 127.1 3.1 10.6   Lynx_359
 Lynx
including 126.6 127.1 0.5 46.2  
WST-20-0569 243.0 245.0 2.0 13.7   Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 243.8 244.2 0.4 67.3  
WST-20-0571 413.0 415.0 2.0 6.65   Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 413.0 414.0 1.0 13.3  

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.
SW= Southwest

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-20-2139-W12 115 -52 1038 452980 5435549 420 3450
OSK-W-20-2243-W6 122 -54 965 453086 5435526 417 3550
OSK-W-20-2252-W7 129 -54 1191 453241 5435694 415 3750
OSK-W-20-2252-W8 129 -54 1239 453241 5435694 415 3750
OSK-W-20-2271-W2 120 -53 1223 453462 5435683 410 3950
OSK-W-20-2275 127 -49 1094 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-20-2275-W3 127 -49 1050 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-20-2275-W4 127 -49 1052 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-20-2280-W3 127 -58 1191 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2280-W4 127 -58 1215 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2280-W5 127 -58 1134 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2283-W1 135 -50 1035 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2283-W6 135 -50 957 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2292-W5 125 -54 1134 453035 5435561 420 3525
OSK-W-20-2292-W6 125 -54 1110 453035 5435561 420 3525
OSK-W-20-2345 336 -62 162 452828 5434780 397 2950
OSK-W-20-2350 324 -62 177 452854 5434793 397 2975
OSK-W-20-2363 139 -52 1031 452930 5435548 419 3425
WST-20-0011 157 -54 451 453105 5435065 231 3325
WST-20-0490 160 -31 430 453256 5435209 97 3525
WST-20-0498 132 -11 169 453228 5435126 136 3475
WST-20-0503 148 6 99 453105 5435065 232 3325
WST-20-0505A 183 -45 331 453227 5435125 134 3475
WST-20-0516 168 -33 195 453418 5435305 69 3725
WST-20-0525 165 -20 187 453418 5435305 69 3725
WST-20-0536 132 -27 135 453316 5435166 124 3575
WST-20-0537 132 -32 139 453316 5435166 124 3575
WST-20-0542A 156 -30 138 453315 5435165 124 3550
WST-20-0545 112 -24 148 453316 5435166 124 3575
WST-20-0569 165 -59 526 453104 5435065 231 3325
WST-20-0571 167 -55 465 453104 5435065 231 3325

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Triple Lynx
Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is vein-type, quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins, associated with pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides similar to the main Lynx Zone, pyrite dominated with minor other sulphides, ranging from trace to up to 70% locally, and local visible gold. Locally fuchsite is present when proximal to the gabbros. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four acids digestion -MS61 method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653


Osisko Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Windfall Infill Drilling NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES New Intercepts Include 90.5 g/t Au Over 9.7 Metres in Triple Lynx TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Osisko Windfall Drilling Steps Out Into More… Gold
06.01.21
Osisko Windfall Infill Drilling: Still Good
30.12.20
Osisko Announces TSX Approval to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
1.240
Osisko Mining - Startschuss für einen neuen Gold-Giganten!