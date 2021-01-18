 

Tradewind Finance Delivers USD 5 Million Credit Facility for Meat Trading Company based in USA with Subsidiary in Brazil

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has completed a USD 5 million export factoring facility for a meat trading company that is based in the United States and has a subsidiary in Brazil. The company exports to the Middle East, South Africa, and Asia and is using the funding to support their growth.

The company needed additional credit lines to expand their business but encountered difficulty securing them. A shareholder of the company who was a former client of Tradewind Finance while at another outfit was pleased with their services in the past and recommended that the company consider Tradewind for account receivable financing.

As their new financial partner, Tradewind Finance provided funding to the meat trader a few days prior to shipment, allowing the company to boost their cash flow and positioning them for growth. Since the trading company was capital-intensive and a very dynamic business, they benefitted from Tradewind's scalable facilities with quick funding that can increase as sales grow. The company also received credit protection from Tradewind which reduced trade risk for them.

Tradewind's office in Brazil provided on-the-ground support for the company, with a local team that helped them navigate currencies and country regulations. Operating branches in both the USA and Brazil, Tradewind Finance stood out as the best choice for the company's needs.

"We are pleased to deliver a bespoke facility that will help enable our client expand sales to existing and new customers. Tradewind Finance's flexibility and ability to provide funding quickly made our financing solution the right fit for the company," states Paulo Silva, Country Manager of Tradewind Brazil.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as its headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

