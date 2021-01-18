RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 18 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH.

The family-run company has been building residential, commercial and municipal properties for more than 60 years. With approximately 250 employees, HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH generates an annual construction output of well more than 100 million euros, which is managed from the office locations in Gadebusch and Hamburg. The regional focus of the company's business activities is on Hamburg and bordering regions in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein. In terms of content, the range of services extends from structural and civil engineering, the refurbishment of existing properties and turnkey construction of large-scale residential, commercial and public projects to own and large-volume project developments.

Dr. Michael Cratzius, managing director of HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH: "Our buildings are constructed according to current quality standards with state-of-the-art construction technology by experienced employees. We don't promise miracles - but we deliver what we promise and our customers trust us because we combine work ethic, seriousness as well as expertise. With RIB, we have found an experienced partner who lives our maxim just as we do. Furthermore, we were also convinced by the modernity of the software and the fact that everything is provided to us from one source in one application. We are convinced that with the iTWO 4.0 enterprise solution, we are taking another big step in the direction of continuous digitalisation and we are looking forward to working with our colleagues in Stuttgart.