 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 14:39  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH

18.01.2021 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 18 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH.

The family-run company has been building residential, commercial and municipal properties for more than 60 years. With approximately 250 employees, HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH generates an annual construction output of well more than 100 million euros, which is managed from the office locations in Gadebusch and Hamburg. The regional focus of the company's business activities is on Hamburg and bordering regions in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein. In terms of content, the range of services extends from structural and civil engineering, the refurbishment of existing properties and turnkey construction of large-scale residential, commercial and public projects to own and large-volume project developments.

Dr. Michael Cratzius, managing director of HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH: "Our buildings are constructed according to current quality standards with state-of-the-art construction technology by experienced employees. We don't promise miracles - but we deliver what we promise and our customers trust us because we combine work ethic, seriousness as well as expertise. With RIB, we have found an experienced partner who lives our maxim just as we do. Furthermore, we were also convinced by the modernity of the software and the fact that everything is provided to us from one source in one application. We are convinced that with the iTWO 4.0 enterprise solution, we are taking another big step in the direction of continuous digitalisation and we are looking forward to working with our colleagues in Stuttgart.

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH 18.01.2021 / 14:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung und Anpassung der Führungsstruktur der V-ZUG Gruppe
DGAP-News: AURELIUS kompensiert CO2-Ausstoß durch Flugreisen für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
NN Investment Partners: Nachhaltigkeit Fehlanzeige: Zehn Prozent der größten nachhaltigen ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Further significant gains in market share in 2020
DGAP-News: Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 04 / 2021) mit der HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH (deutsch)
14:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 04 / 2021) mit der HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH
14.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 03 / 2021) mit der Avintia Group (deutsch)
14.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 03 / 2021) mit der Avintia Group
14.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 03 / 2021) with Avintia Group
13.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 02 / 2021) mit der Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH (deutsch)
13.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 02 / 2021) mit der Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH
13.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH
07.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 01 / 2021) (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
1.893
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar