Kreston Reeves Plans for and Delivers Future of Work with Citrix

One day it was business as usual at Kreston Reeves . The next, accountants and CPAs at the London-based financial services firm were rearranging spare bedrooms and cleaning off dining room tables to comply with a government-issued work-from-home mandate sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the not-too-distant future, many will return to the office and get back into the field. Regardless of where they choose to work, Kreston Reeves will be ready to deliver a consistent experience that keeps them engaged and productive thanks to a forward-thinking strategy and technology from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

For more than a decade, Kreston Reeves has been using Citrix digital workspace solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix ADC to provide its team with flexibility in when, where and how they work. The solutions serve as the foundation of the firm’s business continuity plan and proved invaluable when the pandemic hit.

“We’d never had to test our plan to its limits,” said Chris Madden, IT & Operations Director, Kreston Reeves. “But in the week before the Prime Minister ordered employees to work from home, we performed two scale up exercises to see how our Citrix solution would work.”

And the results were impressive. “We were able to increase our remote user load from 50 to 600 and had everybody working from home within 24 hours,” Madden recalls.

Reimagining Work

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need to do their best work in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment. This allows employees to work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

And, Kreston Reeves is using it to unlock the creativity of its team and fuel innovation that can drive its business forward.

“COVID-19 has not only enabled us to see how easily we were able to transition to working remotely, but also revealed that our financial advisors and accountants could adapt very quickly,” said Andrew Griggs, Senior Partner, Kreston Reeves. “Creative employees have implemented new ways of solving traditional problems that will help us fine-tune and accelerate some strategic initiatives to better serve our clients as we go forward.”