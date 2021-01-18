Granite Awarded $20 Million Four-Lane Widening Project in California’s Central Valley

The project widens State Route 46 from a two-lane to a four-lane highway between post miles 29.7 and 31.9 in Kern County. Scope of work includes the construction of two new lanes, a bridge over the California Aqueduct, a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon at the State Route 46/Bruning Avenue intersection, a large drainage basin on the west side of Lost Hills Road, as well as curb, gutter, and crosswalks throughout the town of Lost Hills.

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded a $20 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the State Route 46 4-Lane Widening Project in Lost Hills, California. The contract is anticipated to be included in Granite's first quarter 2021 backlog.

“We have a 45-year history of working with Caltrans District 6 to improve safety and mobility for the traveling public in California’s Central Valley,” said Granite Area Manager Darryl Ebel. “What makes this project unique is our construction of a new bridge over the California Aqueduct. Working over the aqueduct requires heightened awareness, planning, and execution to prevent environmental impacts. Granite’s environmental professionals will provide integrated project support by helping to plan operations and protect this critical water conveyance resource during all phases of the project.”

This will be the first project to incorporate construction materials from Granite’s new Solari Facility in Bakersfield, California. Construction materials for the project will include 117,000 tons of aggregate base, 35,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, and 15,000 tons of rubberized asphalt concrete.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2021 and is expected to conclude in June 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

