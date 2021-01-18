 

Granite Awarded $20 Million Four-Lane Widening Project in California’s Central Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded a $20 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the State Route 46 4-Lane Widening Project in Lost Hills, California. The contract is anticipated to be included in Granite's first quarter 2021 backlog.

The project widens State Route 46 from a two-lane to a four-lane highway between post miles 29.7 and 31.9 in Kern County. Scope of work includes the construction of two new lanes, a bridge over the California Aqueduct, a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon at the State Route 46/Bruning Avenue intersection, a large drainage basin on the west side of Lost Hills Road, as well as curb, gutter, and crosswalks throughout the town of Lost Hills.

“We have a 45-year history of working with Caltrans District 6 to improve safety and mobility for the traveling public in California’s Central Valley,” said Granite Area Manager Darryl Ebel. “What makes this project unique is our construction of a new bridge over the California Aqueduct. Working over the aqueduct requires heightened awareness, planning, and execution to prevent environmental impacts. Granite’s environmental professionals will provide integrated project support by helping to plan operations and protect this critical water conveyance resource during all phases of the project.”

This will be the first project to incorporate construction materials from Granite’s new Solari Facility in Bakersfield, California. Construction materials for the project will include 117,000 tons of aggregate base, 35,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, and 15,000 tons of rubberized asphalt concrete.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2021 and is expected to conclude in June 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Granite Construction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Awarded $20 Million Four-Lane Widening Project in California’s Central Valley Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded a $20 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the State Route 46 4-Lane Widening Project in Lost Hills, California. The contract is anticipated to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First ...
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Granite Awarded CMAR Contract by Tucson International Airport
12.01.21
Granite Joint Venture Awarded $125 Million Bay City Bridges Project in Michigan
04.01.21
Granite Opens New Solari Aggregate Plant Near Bakersfield