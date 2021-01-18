Propanc Biopharma Receives Expression of Interest to Evaluate Proenzyme Therapy in Pancreatic and Ovarian Cancer Patients

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that the Company has received expressions of interest to evaluate proenzyme therapy as a method to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors in pancreatic and ovarian cancers. The letters of interest were confirmed by Drs Natalia Luque Caro and Fernando Gálvez Montosa, medical oncologists specializing in pancreatic and ovarian cancers, respectively, from the University Hospital of Jaén, in Granada, Spain. The evaluation will most likely be conducted as separate Phase IIa proof of concept (POC), multi-trial center studies for each target indication.

The expressions of interest were confirmed after evaluation of Propanc’s scientific literature supporting the use of proenzymes in pancreatic and ovarian cancers. The Phase IIa POC studies will be conducted after a Phase Ib dose escalation study evaluating the tolerability and activity of proenzyme therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors is completed, planned for 2021, at the Peter Mac Cancer Center, Melbourne, Australia.