AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Leadership Change Announcement

AM Best has commented that the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL] are unchanged by the recent announcement regarding the resignation of Naveen Anand as president and CEO and the appointment of current executive chairman, Mark E. Schwarz, to the additional positions of president and CEO, effective Feb. 27, 2021. Concurrently, the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group) also remain unchanged. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains negative. Operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings).

AM Best acknowledges Schwarz’s extensive industry experience and track record in the insurance industry, having previously served as CEO of Hallmark Financial from January 2003 until August 2006, and as president from November 2003 through March 2006. AM Best does not foresee any immediate rating actions as a result of this change and will continue to closely monitor the financial results of Hallmark Financial, as the day-to-day management of the company begins to transition.