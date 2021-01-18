Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined capacity of 51.4 MW

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has, together with Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, acquired 100% ownership of the Mlawa and Grajewo wind farms. The wind farms are located in Northern Poland in the counties of Mazowieckie and Podlaskie.

Masdar is Taaleri Energia’s joint venture partner in the CEE region.

Construction works on both wind farms started in June 2020. With 24 Vestas V110 turbines, the wind farms will have a combined installed capacity of 51.4 MW and the combined annual production of electricity will be approximately 192 GWh. The wind farms will produce enough electricity to supply around 90000 households and will offset the equivalent of 146,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during each year of operation.

The projects were developed by Vestas together with V-Ridium Power Services. V-Ridium will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services during the construction phase and Technical and Commercial Management services in the operational phase. Taaleri Energia’s technical team will, together with V-Ridium, be responsible for data monitoring and analytics of the wind farms’ production and Vestas will be responsible for maintaining the turbines under a 30-year contract. The wind farms are expected to reach full operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Project financing for this investment is provided by DNB Bank Polska and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“We are very satisfied with the fourth investment from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund. This investment in Polish wind is underpinned by the increasing demand for clean energy and by a combination of the Contracts for Difference scheme and the availability of commercial offtake contracts in the Polish market. It also further demonstrates the value of our developer network, in-house technical expertise and our joint venture with Masdar”, said Taaleri Energia’s Managing Director, Kai Rintala.

“As a global leader in utility-scale wind power, Masdar is proud to be extending our reach into Poland with the acquisition of the Mlawa and Grajewo wind farms, which is a further step forward in our efforts to expand our company’s renewable energy portfolio,” said Ahmed Al Awadi, Director, Business Development & Investment, Clean Energy at Masdar.