 

Hylands International Announces Appointment of New Corporate Secretary

BEIJING, China, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has appointed Mr. Zebin Yang to the position of Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr Yang, born in Chengdu, obtained his LL.M degree from University of Glasgow, United Kingdom, and LL. B and B.A(dual major) degree from Sichuan Normal University, China. Before appointed as Corporate Secretary of Hylands International Holding Inc., Mr. Yang worked as a paralegal at a Chinese Law firm. Mr Yang is considered to be a responsible and dutiful person whom the Board believed to be the best fit for the position.

About Hylands International

Hylands International Holdings Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

