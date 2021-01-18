Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- High demand from end-use industries due to its benefits such as excellent tensile strength that increases durability & reliability drives the growth of the global steel grating market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Steel Grating Market by Material Type (Stainless Steel Grating, Carbon Steel Grating, and Aluminum Steel Grating), Surface Type (Plain Steel Grating and Serrated Steel Grating), Fabrication (Welded Steel Grating, Swage Locked Grating, Press Locked Grating, Riveted Grating, and Close Mesh Steel Grating), Application (Stair Treads, Walkways, Platforms, Security Fence, Drainage Covers, Trench Covers, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Steel, Chemical, Papermaking, Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Mining, Marine, Wastewater Treatment, Civil Engineering, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global steel grating industry generated $182.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $261.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.