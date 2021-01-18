The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. K12 failed to build and maintain the necessary technology, infrastructure, and knowledgebase necessary to support increased demand for distance learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company lacked the appropriate cybersecurity measures necessary to prevent its systems from being disabled by bad actors. The Company failed to provide support and training to educators, parents, and students. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about K12, investors suffered damages.