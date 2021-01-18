 

DEADLINE TOMORROW The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 14:59  |  26   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. K12 failed to build and maintain the necessary technology, infrastructure, and knowledgebase necessary to support increased demand for distance learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company lacked the appropriate cybersecurity measures necessary to prevent its systems from being disabled by bad actors. The Company failed to provide support and training to educators, parents, and students. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about K12, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE TOMORROW The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LRN) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First ...
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Stride, Inc. to Sponsor National Forum on Education Equity on February 3, 2021
15.01.21
LRN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds K12 Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021
14.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12.01.21
Stride Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
12.01.21
MedCerts Partners with Guild Education to Provide Course Offerings to Fortune 500 Employees
07.01.21
Nearly 70% of Parents Say Online School Fosters “Active Learning”
05.01.21
College Admissions Teams Brace for Changes as COVID-19 Continues to Weigh on Parents, Prospective Students
04.01.21
Stride, Inc. to Support New Education Options in India with 21K School Collaboration