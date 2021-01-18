 

Winchester Holding Group (OTC WCHS) New Strategic Investor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021   

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO MESSAGES
On 22nd December 2020, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Listed Company Cocoon Holdings Limited (HKEX Code: 00428) acquired WCHS 1,120,000 common stock. We are honour to have Cocoon Holdings Limited as our new strategic investor. We will work closely with Cocoon Holdings Limited to achieve the unlimited possibility in the market.

BACKGROUND
Cocoon Holdings Limited, formerly Huge China Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in investment businesses in Hong Kong. The Company invests in securities listed on recognized stock exchanges and unlisted investments with a potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation, such as private funds and real estate projects. The Company mainly operates businesses in Hong Kong and Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

CONTACT INFORMATION
8/F, Linkchart Centre,
2 Tai Yip Street,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong

Contact: Chan Kin Hang
Telephone: +852-6992-7100




