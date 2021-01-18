HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO MESSAGES

On 22nd December 2020, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Listed Company Cocoon Holdings Limited (HKEX Code: 00428) acquired WCHS 1,120,000 common stock. We are honour to have Cocoon Holdings Limited as our new strategic investor. We will work closely with Cocoon Holdings Limited to achieve the unlimited possibility in the market.