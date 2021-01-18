 

NXP Unlocks the 6GHz Spectrum with a Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Chipset for Access Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

  • NXP announces its first Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band system-on-chip (SoC) to support the 6GHz band that expands spectrum available for Wi-Fi by up to 1.2GHz
  • The CW64 is designed for access points and service provider gateways to enable end network devices to take full advantage of the 6GHz spectrum
  • NXP answers customer demands for greater capacity in wireless networking and supports 160-MHz channel bandwidth with PHY rates of 4.8Gbps and over 4Gbps of real-world throughput

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it is laying the foundation for a new era of Wi-Fi 6 devices that can operate in the 6GHz band with its new CW641 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band system-on-chip (SoC). With increasing congestion in the legacy 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, the US FCC has approved 1.2GHz of unlicensed spectrum for the 6GHz band along with other regions around the world, which will transform the Wi-Fi landscape. NXP is introducing a Wi-Fi 6E device that will make use of this 6GHz band and extend Wi-Fi capacity by bringing higher throughout, increased capacity, reliability, and improved latency.

Designed for access points and service provider gateways, the CW641 unlocks increased speeds of over 4Gbps and multi-user performance in the new 6GHz band, providing greater capacity and lower latency, which dramatically improves the Wi-Fi user experience. Adding 6GHz capabilities to gateway platforms gives service providers options to efficiently partition available bandwidth across devices to ensure optimum user experience for a wide range of applications. Mission critical, high bandwidth, low latency applications like mesh back haul and cloud gaming are ideal for migration to 6GHz, freeing up the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands for other lower bandwidth applications.

NXP’s new Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band SoC makes it possible to take full advantage of the transformative 6GHz spectrum to boost the performance of in-home mesh networks, streaming high-resolution music and videos, online gaming, video calling, digital downloads, data-heavy web content, and numerous other use cases. Beyond access point applications, the CW641 SoC sets the stage for high performance Wi-Fi 6E applications across consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT).

