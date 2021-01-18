 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 January 2021 to 15 January 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,778   159,514,848
11 January 2021 240 13,462.9167 3,231,100
12 January 2021 235 13,808.7234 3,245,050
13 January 2021 206 13,685.1942 2,819,150
14 January 2021 260 13,975.4231 3,633,610
15 January 2021 220 13,917.1364 3,061,770
Total 11-15 January 2021 1,161   15,990,680
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

15 January 2021 		1,230 13,773.1955 16,941,030
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 15,169   192,446,559
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 51,098   682,543,756
11 January 2021 1,200 14,501.5500 17,401,860
12 January 2021 1,150 14,903.6391 17,139,185
13 January 2021 1,178 14,778.1197 17,408,625
14 January 2021 1,200 15,121.7458 18,146,095
15 January 2021 1,110 15,094.4730 16,754,865
Total 11-15 January 2021 5,838   86,850,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

15 January 2021 		3,737 14,876.7780 55,594,519
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,673   824,988,905
         

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,039 A shares and 524,722 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 January 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments


Disclaimer

