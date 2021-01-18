 

Air Canada Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Offering of Shares

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada (TSX:AC) (the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of 35,420,000 Class A Variable Voting Shares and/or Class B Voting Shares of the Company (“Shares”) completed on December 30, 2020 (the “Offering”), the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,587,000 Shares at a price of C$24.00 per Share. The sale of these additional Shares was completed today and brings the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering to approximately C$912 million.

TD Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. and Morgan Stanley Canada Limited are acting as active joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Company is using the net proceeds from the Offering to supplement the Company's working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the Offering also serve to increase Air Canada's cash position, thereby allowing for additional flexibility both from an operational standpoint and in the implementation of its planned mitigation and recovery measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including the Company’s expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as “preliminary”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “will”, “would”, and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, including those described herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below.

