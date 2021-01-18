Air Canada Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Offering of Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada (TSX:AC) (the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of 35,420,000 Class A Variable Voting Shares and/or Class B Voting Shares of the Company (“Shares”) completed on December 30, 2020 (the “Offering”), the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,587,000 Shares at a price of C$24.00 per Share. The sale of these additional Shares was completed today and brings the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering to approximately C$912 million.

TD Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. and Morgan Stanley Canada Limited are acting as active joint book-running managers for the Offering.