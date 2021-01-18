 

Hanmi Pharmaceutical expects U.S. FDA approval for 2 new drugs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 15:00  |  79   |   |   

  • Rolontis and Oraxol BLA/NDA approval from U.S. FDA is expected within this year
  • LAPSTriple Agonist, an innovative triple-acting new drug for NASH treatment, indication expansion
  • Efpeglenatide met the primary endpoint for global Phase 3
  • Striving for developing rare diseases such as a once-a-month drug for short-bowel syndrome

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. plans to create a global R&D achievement based on innovations of inflammation–fibrosis treatment, Triple-acting new drug for NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) treatment as well as various other innovations in metabolic disease, oncology and rare disease fields.

Se Chang Kwon, the CEO of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is presenting the vision and strategy of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in 2021 at the 39th JP Morgan Conference.
  • What will be Hanmi's 2021 R&D strategy on new drugs

In particular, two new drugs developed by Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are expected to be approved by the U.S. FDA this year. "Rolontis," a treatment for neutropenia that had its technology licensed out to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and "Oraxol," which was licensed out to Athenex, Inc. as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer, under priority review by FDA are about to announce the results of their BLA/NDA approval (biologics license application; BLA), respectively.

"R&D capabilities of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and the strong trust among multiple partners remain solid," stated Dr. Kwon, emphasizing "The new two drugs will be approved by FDA in the nearest future, and the expectation for Hanmi's pipeline in this year is even greater than ever."

Pipeline for new drug candidates of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Indication expansion for LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211) pre-announced

LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211), a triple agonist, has demonstrated a fatty liver reduction effect of 50% or greater through the recent clinical trials in U.S. and is being developed to be the most effective NASH treatment global wise. The fatty liver reduction effect within 12 weeks was as high as 80% compared to that of the placebo control group, and the liver enzyme lowering effect was also statistically significant.

Based on this, global Phase 2 clinical study for LAPSTriple Agonist is currently underway, and it has received Fast Track designation from FDA to expedite drug development for NASH.

U.S. FDA also designated LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211) as an orphan drug for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in 2020, and the indications will be expanded to include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanmi Pharmaceutical expects U.S. FDA approval for 2 new drugs Rolontis and Oraxol BLA/NDA approval from U.S. FDA is expected within this year LAPSTriple Agonist, an innovative triple-acting new drug for NASH treatment, indication expansion Efpeglenatide met the primary endpoint for global Phase 3 Striving for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Caballus Mining Chosen as Panguna Landowners' Partner
Phase II Research Against COVID-19 Launched In France With Debiopharm's Antiviral Alisporivir
Yealink Announces New WH6x Series DECT Wireless Headsets×UC Workstation Certified for Microsoft Teams: Redefine Your Workspace
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Lipidor and Cannassure enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding topical medical cannabis ...
Aussie Wine Weekender: Countryside Cellar Doors in Canberra District
Valmet to supply another OptiConcept M container board making line to Shanying Paper, Guangdong, in ...
Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival Drives Forward with Vision to Digitalize Shanghai
Godrej Fund Management announces the First Close of its new USD 500 million (~INR 3,700 crore) ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments