Hanmi Pharmaceutical expects U.S. FDA approval for 2 new drugs

Rolontis and Oraxol BLA/NDA approval from U.S. FDA is expected within this year



LAPS Triple Agonist, an innovative triple-acting new drug for NASH treatment, indication expansion



Efpeglenatide met the primary endpoint for global Phase 3



Striving for developing rare diseases such as a once-a-month drug for short-bowel syndrome

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. plans to create a global R&D achievement based on innovations of inflammation–fibrosis treatment, Triple-acting new drug for NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) treatment as well as various other innovations in metabolic disease, oncology and rare disease fields.

What will be Hanmi's 2021 R&D strategy on new drugs

In particular, two new drugs developed by Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are expected to be approved by the U.S. FDA this year. "Rolontis," a treatment for neutropenia that had its technology licensed out to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and "Oraxol," which was licensed out to Athenex, Inc. as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer, under priority review by FDA are about to announce the results of their BLA/NDA approval (biologics license application; BLA), respectively.

"R&D capabilities of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and the strong trust among multiple partners remain solid," stated Dr. Kwon, emphasizing "The new two drugs will be approved by FDA in the nearest future, and the expectation for Hanmi's pipeline in this year is even greater than ever."

Indication expansion for LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211) pre-announced

LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211), a triple agonist, has demonstrated a fatty liver reduction effect of 50% or greater through the recent clinical trials in U.S. and is being developed to be the most effective NASH treatment global wise. The fatty liver reduction effect within 12 weeks was as high as 80% compared to that of the placebo control group, and the liver enzyme lowering effect was also statistically significant.

Based on this, global Phase 2 clinical study for LAPSTriple Agonist is currently underway, and it has received Fast Track designation from FDA to expedite drug development for NASH.

U.S. FDA also designated LAPSTriple Agonist (HM15211) as an orphan drug for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in 2020, and the indications will be expanded to include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well.