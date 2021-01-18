Community First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Expected Closing Date

The Company’s stock is expected to cease trading at the close of business on January 20, 2021. The stock of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (“Affinity Bancshares”), a newly formed Maryland corporation that is the proposed successor holding company of the Bank, is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “AFBI” beginning on January 21, 2021.

Community First Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the stock holding company of Newton Federal Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it has received all required regulatory approvals for the conversion of Community First Bancshares, MHC (the “MHC”) from the mutual holding company to the stock holding company form of organization (the “Conversion”). The closing of the Conversion and the related subscription offering is expected to occur at the close of business on January 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A total of 3,701,509 shares of common stock are expected to be sold in the subscription offering at a price of $10.00 per share. In addition, as part of the Conversion, each existing share of the Company’s common stock held by public stockholders other than the MHC will be converted into the right to receive 0.90686 shares of Affinity Bancshares common stock; cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares. Approximately 6,875,643 shares of Affinity Bancshares common stock are expected to be outstanding after the completion of the offering and the exchange, before taking into account adjustments for fractional shares.

The offering was oversubscribed by eligible account holders who had a first tier priority (those depositors having a qualifying deposit as of June 30, 2019) in the subscription offering, and the employee stock ownership plan. Accordingly, shares will be allocated to first tier subscribers in accordance with the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, as described in the Prospectus. No shares will be sold to other subscribers in the subscription offering. Eligible account holders wishing to confirm their allocations may do so by contacting the Stock Information Center at (678) 729-9788. The Stock Information Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, for these purposes. The Stock Information Center will be closed Monday, January 18, 2021, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.