 

AGCO Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today its 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Thursday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the “Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterwards.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

