



Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on January 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. (EET).



Suominen Corporation has received a notification on January 18, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation has fallen under the 5% flagging threshold.



Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.33% 4.33% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.19% 5.19%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: