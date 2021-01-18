 

Update on Exploration at Cabin Lake Gold Project and First Close of $0.10 Unit Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 15:00  |  64   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is meeting all interim milestones for a resumption of exploration drilling at its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project, NT, Canada as soon as this February, 2021. Further to its release of January 4, 2021, the Company is on track to obtain an ice road permit this winter to access the Cabin Lake project directly off Highway NT3, at the town of Behchoko. Ice road access to the property will materially decrease the Company’s exploration costs.

About the Cabin Lake Gold Property
On September 8, 2020, Rover kicked-off its first exploration drilling program at the Cabin Lake Gold Property. The exploration program included both confirmation and expansion drilling of historical high grade gold drill intercepts in the Bugow “Cabin Lake Gold Zone.” Rover’s expansion drilling included the discovery of what it believes to be a primary gold bearing ore shoot at the Cabin Lake Gold Zone (see Figure 1 below). As released on November 24, 2020, drill hole CL-20-08 intersected 32 meters of continuous gold averaging 13.6 grams per ton Au. The significance of hole CL-20-08 is that economic gold grades start at just 17.5 meters from surface, and the hole has identified a northwest trend and plunge at depth, of the gold mineralization in the ore shoot zone. Hole CL-20-08 also intersected and confirmed historic holes DDH86-12 (15.77 g/t Au over 8.02m) and DDH86-28 (11.74 g/t Au over 16.0m).

Figure 1 – Drill Plan View Featuring Ore Shoot

Rover’s September 2020 drill program was the initial step towards confirming and expanding the historic 100,000 tons at 0.30 Oz/ton Au* Bugow historic resource estimate towards a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. Historic drill intersects reported in the Bugow Cabin Lake Gold Zone also include reported holes DDH 86-13 of 14.23 g/t Au over 6.1m; and DDH 86-10 with 10.84 g/t Au over 10.0m. Starting in February 2021, the Company plans to drill the Cabin Lake Gold Zone ore shoot at depth, as well as several other brownfields targets that exist along the Bugow Iron Formation (for example, the Andrew North Zone, the Andrew South Zone, and the Beaver Zone – all part of the Cabin Lake Property). The Company currently has identified at least 12 targets as potential new ore shoot discoveries on the property.

Seite 1 von 3


Rover Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on Exploration at Cabin Lake Gold Project and First Close of $0.10 Unit Financing VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is meeting all interim milestones for a resumption of exploration drilling at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Rover applies for Ice Road access to Cabin Lake Gold Property, NT, Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
4
bohrergebnisse