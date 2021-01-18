Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX), is pleased to announce that on January 15, 2021, further to its news releases dated December 29, 2020, and January 13, 2021, it closed, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), its non-brokered private placement of 20 million common shares (the “Shares”) at an issue price of $0.07 per Share (the “Private Placement”) raising gross proceeds of $1,400,000.00.



The proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used for exploration and advancement of the Company’s Las Minas Project, payment of outstanding invoices, and for general working capital. No finders’ fees were paid or are payable in connection with the Private Placement.