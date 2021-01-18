 

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer‎, announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will be featured on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business.

The segment on Fox Business will focus on Draganfly’s recent announcements in relation to Draganfly’s Varigard spraying program which provides 24-hour sequestration and kill efficacy against pathogens including COVID-19 in a single application.

“I am super excited to share our story with Charles Payne on Fox Business,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “The surface disinfecting market size is surging and expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, due in part to the requirement to disinfect large areas like stadiums. Varigard has already established a technical leadership position and we look forward to providing the most advanced drones and services to their customers.”

Cameron Chell’s segment on Fox Business with Charles Payne will air at 2PM ET on Monday, January 18.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

