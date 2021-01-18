SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share) Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share) 3/10/2020 3/26/2020 $0.465 $0.465 $0.465 5/28/2020 6/18/2020 $0.465 $0.465 $0.465 8/25/2020 9/22/2020 $0.465 $0.465 $0.465 11/19/2020 12/17/2020 $0.465 $0.465 $0.465

Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

