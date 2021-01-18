 

Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner seafront quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and AS BLRT Grupp, has decided to launch a new real estate development project (merko.ee/vesilennuki) in Noblessner seafront quarter, which comprises in total of five residential buildings with 161 apartments and 14 commercial premises.
  
The first stage includes two residential buildings with 60 apartments and 6 commercial premises next to the Noblessner Marina at Vesilennuki 18/1 and Vesilennuki 18/2, which are to be completed in the beginning of 2023. The buildings with sea views, large balconies and energy class B rating have been designed by KOKO architects and the interior architecture has been created by KAOS Architects. The size of the apartments ranges between 33–377 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,520 euros. Parking spaces will be located on an underground floor, there will be playgrounds and recreational areas in the landscaped courtyards.
  
Noblessner (noblessner.ee), a city district with a dignified history, has been designed to a contemporary living environment, where the residential buildings are surrounded by integrated urban space with squares, park areas, a seaside promenade and high quality recreational facilities. As the first co-operation project between Merko and BLRT, four residential buildings with 198 apartments and 17 office, catering and retail premises were completed in 2019 on Staapli street.

  
Residential projects in Noblessner are being developed by Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture, established in December 2014. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and BLRT Grupp AS both own 50% of the company.
  

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Jaan Mäe, Member of the Management Board of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5102.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp (blrt.ee) is one of the biggest in the Baltic Sea region. Operations were launched in Tallinn in 1912. Today the group includes 52 companies and 4 joint ventures that provide jobs to more than 4,000 specialists in 10 different sectors in seven countries.

