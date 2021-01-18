Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of Options

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a photovoltaic solar plant (“Solar Plant”) study for its K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill”), in Southern Botswana. In addition, Giyani has granted 750,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company.

The Company is committed to building an environmentally sustainable operation and to have a positive impact for all of its stakeholders. This includes not only the people, environment and society surrounding K.Hill, but also the end buyers that have shown interest in obtaining a more sustainable source of high purity manganese. The K.Hill site is surrounded by flat topography, which, coupled with the high amounts of annual sunshine, makes it highly attractive for solar power generation.

Approximately 40% of an electric vehicle’s (“EV”) carbon footprint during production is associated with the battery. Feedback Giyani has received from potential end buyers, such as battery manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) of EVs - particularly those in Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea - is that they are working to reduce their products’ carbon footprint as much as possible. Therefore, the supply of the battery’s raw materials is a particular focus. This has been supported by public statements by the EV OEMs on the importance of responsibly sourced battery metals. As the market for manganese-containing batteries continues to grow, the Company anticipates that the sustainability of high purity manganese will become of increasing importance.

Tetra Tech was appointed to conduct the Solar Plant study and determine which of the following three scenarios would be most commercially viable: